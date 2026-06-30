Attention Mumbaikars! Commuters Travelling Between Thane & Bhiwandi Are Adviced To Plan Journey Accordingly Due To Heavy Traffic Jam

Heavy traffic reported on the Thane-Bhiwandi lane. |

Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi are advised to plan their journeys accordingly due to severe traffic congestion reported on Tuesday on the Thane–Bhiwandi bypass.

In a post shared by Mumbai Nowcast, the traffic map showed the highway lanes marked in red. Despite having a nine-lane highway, both carriageways were completely packed.

People travelling between Thane-Kalyan-Bhiwandi kindly note there is one of the worst traffic jam today between Thane & Bhiwandi bypass. Inspite of 8 lane highway it is completely packed on both the sides today pic.twitter.com/NmPleF2hek — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) June 30, 2026

Commuters voice frustration

Following the post, several social media users raised concerns over the heavy traffic congestion, with some asking whether the jam was due to ongoing metro work. Several others expressed their frustration, stating that commuters face the same situation every day.

Monsoon worsens traffic

Meanwhile, the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai has triggered traffic issues, as light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the city since early morning, while waterlogging near Navi Mumbai’s Juinagar area caused heavy traffic congestion on the Sion–Panvel Highway.

Moreover, heavy rainfall in parts of Navi Mumbai led to severe waterlogging near Juinagar railway station on the Sion–Panvel Highway towards Mumbai, significantly affecting vehicular movement. Traffic was reported to be moving at a slow pace, with congestion stretching nearly two to three kilometres.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness rain or thundershowers later in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

As rain continues to lash parts of the city, Mumbai remains under a yellow alert till July 2, with authorities advising citizens to remain cautious amid unstable weather conditions and the possibility of intense spells of rainfall.