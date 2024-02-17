Attention Mumbaikars! Atal Setu To Remain Closed For 14 Hours; Find Out Why

Atal Setu |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu will be closed for around 14 hours starting from Saturday night till Sunday afternoon. The reason behind the closure is the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024 which is set to be held on the majestic sealink on Sunday morning.

The marathon organised by Larsen and Toubro, in collaboration with MMRDA will be disrupting traffic on the Atal Setu Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link. Hence, authorities have decided that the sea bridge will be closed from 11:00 PM on February 17th until 1:00 PM on February 18th for commute. All types of vehicles will be barred from accessing the sea link. The Mumbai Police Traffic Department has issued notifications regarding this.

In view of the #AtalSetu (MTHL) route Marathon from Gadi Adda Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai on Sunday 18th Feb, following arrangements will be in place from 11 pm on 17th Feb to 1 pm on 18th Feb.



• No vehicles will be allowed on #AtalSetu during this period#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/SbBUzOt0HN — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 17, 2024

Details On Alternate Routes

During the marathon, scheduled from 4:00 AM to 12:00 PM on February 18th, no traffic disruptions should occur. Therefore, to ensure smooth flow, vehicle entry will be prohibited on the sea link from 11:00 PM on February 17th until 1:00 PM on February 18th. Vehicles travelling from Uran to Atal Setu will have designated routes via Gavhan Phata, Uran Phata, and Vashi for desired destinations.

Vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai will be directed through the faster route via the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Mumbai-Pune Expressway) and will have to reach desired destinations further using the Belapur and Vashi routes.

Light vehicles commuting from JNPT to Mumbai will be redirected via Gavhan Phata and Vashi Creek Bridge routes to reach their destinations in Mumbai.

Police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from these traffic control notifications, as well as vehicles involved in the marathon.

About L&T Sea Bridge Marathon

The inaugural run of the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024 is set to take place on Feb 18. Nearly 5,000 eager runners, with the majority hailing from Mumbai have already registered for the mega event.

Participants have the opportunity to choose from four race categories, starting with the signature 42km event at 5 am, followed by the half marathon at 6 am, a 10km run at 6.30 am, and concluding with a 5k run at 6.45 am.