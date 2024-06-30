Attention! Mega Block Over Mumbai Division Of Central Railway On 30th June; Check Details Here | File Photo

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 30.06.2024.

5th & 6th lines between Thane and Kalyan from 09.00 am to 01.00 pm

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Following UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted on UP Fast line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive destination 10 to 15 mins late.

• Train no 11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

• Train no 17611 Nanded-CSMT Rajyarani Express

• Train no 12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

• Train no 12134 Mangaluru-CSMT Express

• Train no 13201 Patna-LTT Express

• Train no 17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

• Train no 12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

• Train no 22160 Chennai-CSMT Express

• Train no 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express

• Train no 12168 Banaras-LTT Superfast Express

• Train no 12321 Howrah-CSMT Mail

• Train no 12812 Hatia-LTT Express

• Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Express

Diversion of DOWN Mail/Express trains

Following DOWN Mail/Express trains will be diverted on DOWN Fast line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will run 10 to 15 mins late.

• Train no 11029 CSMT-Kolhapur Express

• Train no 11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Express

• Train no 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

• Train no 16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

Short Termination of MEMU services

• MEMU no 01339 Vasai Road-Diva departing Vasai Road at 09.50 am will run upto Kopar and will remain cancelled between Kopar and Diva stations.

• MEMU no 01340 will run from Kopar departing at 11.45 am to Vasai Road arriving at 12.30 pm and will remain cancelled between Diva and Kopar stations.

UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm.

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

On DOWN Harbour line:

Last local before the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.30 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am

First local after the block will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.16 pm and will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On UP Harbour line:

Last local for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT Mumbai at 11.36 am

First local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 4.10 pm and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

On DOWN Trans-Harbour line:

Last local towards Panvel before the block will depart Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.31 am

First local after the block towards Panvel will depart Thane at 4.00 pm and will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On UP Trans-Harbour line:

Last local towards Thane before the block will depart Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am

First local towards Thane after the block will depart Panvel at 4.26 pm and will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Read Also Mumbai: Engineering Works Prompt Central Railway To Implement Mega Block On June 23

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

PORT line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.