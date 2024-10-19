'Attempts To Create Vote Jihad In Mumbai Under The Guise Of Dharavikars': Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar Levels Allegations Against UBT

Bhartiya Janta Party Leader Ashish Shelar | File Photo

The city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of being guided by urban naxals in its attacks on the Adani group which is engaged in the redevelopment of Dharavi in tandem with the state government.

"Our fight is to ensure homes for the poor in Dharavi. Unfortunately, there are attempts to incite Dharavikars and to create 'Vote Jihad' over the slum's redevelopment." Shelar alleged at a press conference on Saturday. "

He dared Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya to come for an open discussion on the Dharavi project. "Only because Aaditya is unable to give answers to our questions, he shouldn't put our Varshatai Gaikwad in trouble," he added. Varsha Gaikwad is president of the city Congress, Dharavi MLA and also an M.P.

Shelar alleged that a false narrative is being rolled out with regard to Dharavi's redevelopment, which is in the interest of Mumbaikars as a whole and Dharavikars in particular. He alleged that leaders of certain parties have started promoting the agenda of urban naxals.

"A lie is being spread that more FSI has been given to Adani. In fact, not even an inch more FSI than the prevailing norm for redevelopment has been given to Adani for the Dharavi project. Aaditya Thackeray is trying to garner votes by spreading lies and inciting the people of Dharavi. Mumbaikars should be careful. We are trying to erase the image of Dharavi as Asia's largest slum. Out of 430 acres of land, 230 acres of open space, playground, garden, metro, bus, monorail, underground metro, multi-corridor transport hub is being planned and Mumbaikars are being deprived of it. Currently, the BMC is not getting a single rupee by way of property tax, sewerage tax, or shop license fee from this area. But through schemes like rental homes or through the sale of houses, the BMC is estimated to get a revenue of almost Rs 15,000 crore," Shelar asserted.

"And hence, we urge Mumbaikars, including Dharavikars, to be vigilant and speak up for their basic rights. While our opponents are fighting against Adani, our fight is to ensure a rightful home for the poor. While they are constantly thinking about Adani, we are striving for the rights of the poor," Shelar added.

The Congress had given protection to slums prior to 2000, whereas the BJP government extended the cut off year to 2011. Hence, Dharavi residents till 2011 will get houses in Dharavi itself. Also, post 2011, who have built ground-plus two storied structures, which do not qualify under this redevelopment, will also get a home in Mumbai itself. In fact, this will be the first scheme to provide such houses. If the poor in Dharavi are getting a rightful home, why is Aaditya Thackeray opposing it?," he asked.