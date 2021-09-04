Attacker will face stern action: Uddhav to TMC Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple

Mumbai: Days after the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and her security were attacked and grievously injured by a hawker, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday spoke with the officer and assured that strong action will be taken against the culprit. "In what words should I compliment you. Those who attacked you will face stern action. It is our responsibility. Don’t worry. Get well soon,’’ said Thackeray. CM hailed Pimple’s courage after she was attacked and her determination to continue to work after recovery against the illegal activities.

Pimple is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane. The attacker had cut her two fingers and the doctors have successfully carried out the surgery. Thackeray inquired about her condition and told municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma that the government will provide all the possible assistance to her. On why he did not visit her in hospital, Thackeray said, "I get reports every day. Naturally, I avoided calling and meeting because I didn't want politics in it. The accused will be severely punished. Don't worry about it.” Pimple urged the Chief Minister that the culprit should be punished.

ALSO READ Citizens equally to be blamed for hawker menace: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:12 AM IST