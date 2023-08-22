Attack On Developer: MBVV Cops Nab Goon, Slap MCOCA Charges For Unleashing Terror | Representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: Two months after he led his gang to mount an armed attack on a Naigaon-based developer, notorious goon and serial offender- Girish Kumaran Nair (38) landed into the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV).

Apart from other relevant sections of the IPC, Nair who was arrested from Goregaon in Mumbai has also been charged under the provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for unleashing terror in the region.

Accused demanded ₹1 crore as extortion

Seeking ₹1 crore as extortion to resolve a property dispute, Nair and his accomplices armed with swords and rods had attacked the developer-Jitendra Yadav at his office Bindshakti Real Estate and Infra Pvt. Limited located on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Naigaon on June 20. Apart from attacking Yadav and his staffers, the assailants went on a rampage by damaging two cars which were parked outside the office.

Crime Branch also roped in to nab notorious goon

Sensing the seriousness of the issue, DCP (Zone II) Pournima Chougule-Shringi and ACP Padmaja Bade formed special teams and also roped in the crime branch unit to nab the goons. While two accused were arrested, Nair remained elusive for two months. Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap and nabbed Nair from Goregaon on Friday. Investigations revealed Nair’s involvement in more than nine serious offences committed by him in Mumbai, Thane and Vasai-Virar. After a nod from additional police commissioner Shrikant Pathak, the accused was booked under the MCOCA and remanded to police custody till August 25 after he was produced before the court on Saturday.

However, their fourth accomplice is still absconding. Apart from MCOCA, the accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 386 (extortion), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the IPC and Arms Act. Further investigations were underway.

