Mira Bhayandar: Notorious goons held with swords and gun

Officials attached to the crime branch (unit II) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have apparently managed to foil an armed crime bid with the arrest of four notorious goons who were found to be in possession of arms including country-made revolver, live cartridge and four swords.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre under the supervision of DCP (crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil swooped down on an apartment located on the High Tension road in Nallasopara (east) and apprehended four accused who have been identified as Amit Amarbahadur Singh alias Vijay (26), Salman Salim Hashmi alias Salman Khan (32), Ashutosh Ramashankar Dubey alias Baba Dubey (35) and Mohd. Talim Tahil Shaikh (28)--all residents of Nallasopara-Virar belt.

Prima facie investigations revealed that Vijay had been booked and Salman Khan was a wanted criminal in a case registered against them for assault at the Tulinj police station.

While the quartet has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, the police team is trying to ascertain their motive for which they had procured the firearm and swords. Further investigations were on.