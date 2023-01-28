Mira Bhayandar: Goon held for defying 'Tadipadi' orders twice in 3 months | Representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: Sleuths from the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road have nabbed a notorious criminal who brazenly violated externment (tadipari) orders to return to Mira Road not once but twice in the past less than three months.

Due to his involvement in multiple offences, the goon identified as-Jariyab Jaleel Syed (23) was externed by the DCP (Zone I) from the limits of Mumbai (city and suburban), Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for two years on 5, May-2022.

Police received tip-off

During regular patrolling duty on Thursday, police personnel-Shakeel Pathan and Vijay Gurav received a tip-off that the externed criminal had illegally entered into the city limits and was currently holed up at his house in Naya Nagar. After informing their higher-ups, Pathan and Gurav reached Jaryiab’s apartment and took him into custody.

The validity of the externment orders were verified and an additional offence was registered against him under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Notably the goon had been arrested by the officials of the central crime detection unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) for defying the same order in November-2022. The case has been handed over to the Naya Nagar police for completing further legal formalities.

