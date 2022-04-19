Atmosphere of riots being created by BJP in Delhi and Mumbai due to upcoming civic polls, alleges Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday attacking the ruling party at the Centre alleged that the BJP is creating atmosphere of riots in Delhi and Mumbai because of the upcoming municipal elections.

"The way an atmosphere of riots is being created in two major cities by the ruling party is unfortunate. In Delhi, this is being done as municipal elections are coming up, likewise, BMC polls also coming up in Mumbai, Raut told reporters here.

In Mumbai, MNS chief Raj Thackeray vouched for removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, which the BJP too has been demanding.

Dilip Wasle-Patil, said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner will frame the guidelines which all places of worship must follow.

In Delhi, clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession last Saturday. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured.



Delhi Police arrested five people and apprehended one minor of the same family in connection with the April 16 Delhi Jahangirpuri violence.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:47 AM IST