Atal Setu Advertising Rights: MMRDA Invites Bids For 10-Year Contract At Reserve Price Of ₹2.5 Crore Annually

MMRDA has opened bidding for long-term advertising opportunities across the Atal Setu corridor to boost non-toll revenue generation | MMRDA

Mumbai, June 1: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender to grant advertising rights across the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), officially known as Atal Setu, including toll plaza utilities, hoardings, kiosks, and other designated advertising spaces along the corridor for a period of 10 years.

Advertising rights to be awarded on DBMOT basis

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the project will be awarded on a Design, Build, Manage, Operate and Transfer (DBMOT) basis, with six months earmarked for the creation and installation of advertising infrastructure, followed by a 10-year display and operation period.

MMRDA has fixed a reserve price of Rs 2.5 crore per annum, excluding GST, for the advertising rights. The selected bidder will be required to pay display charges on a quarterly basis and furnish a security deposit equivalent to the last six months’ rent of the 10-year tenure before signing the agreement.

Stringent eligibility criteria for bidders

The authority has prescribed stringent eligibility norms for prospective bidders. Only companies registered under the Companies Act, partnership firms, or Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) will be permitted to participate, while joint ventures have been disallowed.

To qualify, bidders must have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 20 crore during the last three financial years—FY 2023-24, FY 2024-25, and FY 2025-26. They must also maintain a positive net worth across the three-year period and a minimum net worth of Rs 5 crore in FY 2025-26.

The RFP further requires participants to possess at least 10 years of experience in outdoor advertising and media creation.

Bidders will also have to submit an affidavit confirming that they have not been blacklisted or debarred by any state government, central government, or public sector undertaking in the last five years for unsatisfactory performance, fraudulent practices, or unethical conduct.

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Move aimed at boosting non-toll revenue

The move is expected to help MMRDA monetise non-fare and non-toll revenue opportunities along the country’s longest sea bridge, which connects Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and has emerged as a key transport corridor in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The authority is seeking to leverage the traffic visibility and strategic locations across the Atal Setu corridor to attract advertising and branding investments.

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