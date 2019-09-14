Assembly Speaker Hairbhau Bagde rides pillion to accept NCP MLA’s resignation

Mumbai: The Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Hairbhau Bagde, rode pillion on two-wheeler in Aurangabad district to accept resignation of Bhaskar Jadhav, NCP legislator from the Guhagar constituency and later in the day he joined Shiv Sena. Bagde was trolled on social media as he and the rider of the two-wheeler were both without helmets.

After his approval of the resignation, Jadhav accompanied by Shiv Sena leaders was flown to Mumbai to join Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed him back to the party he left in 2000. It is seen as another jolt to NCP after Avdhoot Tatkare, Shrivardhan legislator from NCP in Ratnagiri joined Shiv Sena.

Former state president of the NCP, Jadhav, to join the Shiv Sena air-dashed Aurangabad city with Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and others. The Speaker was busy in his Fulmabri constituency. On learning that Jadhav has reached Aurangabad, he left his meetings and started for Aurangabad.

He was stopped by a Railway crossing gate closed for an approaching train. To reach on time at a place where the Sena leaders were waiting, Bagde left his car and crossed the railway gate on foot.

After crossing the gate, he sat on a two-wheeler and rode pillion. On a two-wheeler, he reached the spot and accepted the resignation. It is for the first time that a legislator resignation was accepted in this way.