Assembly elections: Voter's verdict in five states should be respected, says Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar in his reaction on the results of five assembly elections said the voters’ verdict should be respected adding that all opposition will discuss to provide an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Opposition parties will have to start again with a common minimum programme.

‘’People like me who believe in democracy will accept today’s results,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar’s reactions came in the wake of poll results which clearly shows BJP retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur and it is optimistic for the formation of government in Goa.

‘’Aam Aadmi Party has won Punjab due to the performance of the party led government in Delhi. ‘’Punjab accepted AAP only because of the amenities provided in Delhi. Most of the farmers in Punjab were in Delhi during the farmers' agitation and its impact on the poll could be visible,’’ he noted.

"The BJP was in power in four of the five states. The Congress was in power in Punjab but today we see a very different picture. This change in Punjab is not conducive for the BJP and it is a jolt for the Congress party,’’ said Pawar. He noted that it is clear that the work done by the AAP government in Delhi has had an effect in Punjab. In all the states except Punjab, the people have taken a stand to support those in power. Therefore, the BJP has been able to retain power.

"Congress was in a good position in Punjab. But the people of Punjab did not accept the internal strife that took place there in the last three or four months (ahead of assembly elections).

The Congress made a mistake by removing Captain Amarinder Singh,’’ said Pawar. ‘’Punjab’s contribution in the farmers’ agitation that took place in Delhi was quite big. The farmers’ agitation seems to have had a clear effect in Punjab where people have rejected BJP and Congress giving power to AAP,’’ he noted. He added that the farmers from Punjab were angry about the central government.

As far as Uttar Pradesh results are concerned, Pawar said he did not see any mistake on the part of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. ‘’Akhilesh Yadav fought alone. The votes that he bagged should be viewed positively,’’ he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:40 PM IST