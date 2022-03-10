Maharashtra’s debt stock to surge to Rs 6,15,170 crores in 2021-22

In the financial year 2021-22 (BE), internal debt of Rs 1,20,550 crore is likely to be raised, of which open market borrowings are expected to be Rs 1,00,000 crore.

Capital receipts are expected to be Rs 1,15,131 crore in 2021-22 (BE) with 23.8 per cent share in the total receipts.

Development capital expenditure and Non-development capital expenditure together constitute the capital expenditure. The share of capital expenditure in the total expenditure is expected to be 21.7 per cent in 2021-22 (BE).

Development capital expenditure includes expenditure on capital account and loans and advances given by the State. Expected share of expenditure on capital account in capital expenditure is 53.0 per cent. Out of the total capital expenditure Rs 44,915 crore is expected to be incurred on repayment of internal debt.

Maharashtra’s revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 379213 crore in 2021-22 against Rs335675 crore in 2020-21.

State’s outgo towards salary and wages will be Rs 122997 crore against Rs 105694 crore, pension Rs 44,373 crore against Rs 40836 crore, subsidy Rs 42998 crore against Rs 34,231 crore.

State's fiscal deficit will be 3.2% for 2020-21. Its fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio is estimated at 4% in 2021-22 against 4.5% in 2020-21.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:55 PM IST