Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide Takes Charge As Mumbai's 1st Woman BMC Commissioner

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday took charge as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the retirement of incumbent chief Bhushan Gagrani on March 3. Apart from the BMC Commissioner, she will also have an additional charge as MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide is known for her firm, results-driven administrative style. She was selected over other senior bureaucrats, including Sanjay Mukherjee and Aseem Gupta, owing to her extensive experience and track record in executing large-scale projects. The other contenders for the BMC Commissioner's post included Aseem Gupta, Anil Diggikar, Milind Mhaiskar and Sanjay Mukherjee.

Prior to this elevation, Bhide was serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). She is widely recognised for her administrative discipline and her role in executing major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Bhide's appointment comes at a crucial time as Mumbai undergoes massive urban transformation, including the completion of the Coastal Road and various Metro phases.

She took charge as Commissioner, a month after the BMC's budget worth Rs 80,952 crore was presented for the year 2026-27.

Speaking of her educational qualifications, Bhide holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with an MBA. She has also undergone specialised executive training at the University of California, Berkeley and has had academic exposure at the London School of Economics. Her career began as Assistant Collector in Kolhapur, after which she held key roles across Sindhudurg and Nagpur, before moving into major urban assignments at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Chandra (IAS) has been appointed to succeed Ashwini Bhide as the Additional Chief Secretary in the CMO. He will also take over her additional responsibilities, including the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Mining).

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