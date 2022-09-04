Ashish Shelar to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena: Chillar Sena against Mumbai’s development

BJP’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar | Photo: ANI

In yet another jibe, the BJP’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar termed Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena ‘’Chillar Sena’’ and claimed that it was against the development of Mumbai. ‘’If Mumbai is developed, how can it demand hafta? How will it make the money by floating tenders for filling up potholes and cleaning drainage? However, it will add Matoshree (Thackeray residence) 3, 4 and 5? Chillar Sena is tensed.’’ He also replied to Shiv Sena’s allegation of shifting key projects to Gujarat from Mumbai. Shelar claimed that BJP is committed to transforming Mumbai with the implementation of a slew of projects including the International Financial Services Center and 7 metro projects.

Shelar also took a swipe at Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray saying that ‘’The Penguin Sena of pubs, pegs and partygoers is so addicted to making noise over shifting of projects to Gujarat from Mumbai. The International Financial Services Center will come up above the underground terminus of the bullet train and seven metro corridors will be operational. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, will be economically strong! We have decided.''

Shelar claimed that BJP is a party that will always ensure that Hindu festivals are celebrated with the same pomp and fervor. It will continue to celebrate these festivals and will ensure that the celebrations are carried out without any hindrances. ‘’Festivals are our soul. We are not like Hon Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to stop celebrating our Hindu festivals. BJP is a party that will always encourage the celebration of traditional festivals,’’ he said.

Shelar said ‘’Hindu festivals are our soul. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, we had ensured that festivals were celebrated uninterrupted. Immediately after the Corona crisis, BJP celebrated the Dahi Handi festival with great enthusiasm.’’