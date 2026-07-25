 Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Maharashtra's Air Ambulance Makes First-Ever Life-Saving Rescue During Pandharpur Wari, Airlifts Ailing Pilgrim | Video
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Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Maharashtra's Air Ambulance Makes First-Ever Life-Saving Rescue During Pandharpur Wari, Airlifts Ailing Pilgrim | Video

Maharashtra's newly introduced air ambulance service for the Ashadhi Wari made its first emergency rescue after 54-year-old pilgrim Balu Padalu suffered severe chest pain during the crowded Pandharpur pilgrimage. He was airlifted to Solapur for advanced cardiac treatment, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewing his condition and directing doctors to provide the best possible care.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Maharashtra's Air Ambulance Makes First-Ever Life-Saving Rescue During Pandharpur Wari, Airlifts Ailing Pilgrim | Video
Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Maharashtra's Air Ambulance Makes First-Ever Life-Saving Rescue During Pandharpur Wari, Airlifts Ailing Pilgrim | Video | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: In the middle of lakhs of devotees of Lord Vitthal thronging the narrow lanes of Pandharpur town for Ashadhi Ekadashi, reaching a hospital in time could have proved a nightmare for 54-year-old Balu Padalu after he complained of severe chest pain.

But Maharashtra government's newly-introduced air ambulance service for the pilgrimage came to his rescue, making its first-ever emergency evacuation during the centuries-old religious event.

Padalu, a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had travelled to Pandharpur in Solapur district for darshan of Lord Vitthal and goddess Rukmini when he developed chest discomfort, according to a statement issued on Friday late night by the Maharashtra government.

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The doctors first treated him at an intensive care unit near Teen Rasta before shifting him to the sub-district hospital in Pandharpur, where an ECG indicated the need for urgent specialised treatment.

With roads packed by lakhs of pilgrims and surface transport likely to consume precious time, doctors decided to airlift Padalu to Solapur. The air ambulance transported him to Solapur airport, from where he was shifted to Yashodhara Hospital for treatment by cardiologists, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Varsha Doiphode.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Padalu inside the air ambulance after it landed at Solapur airport and enquired about his health. He also reviewed the patient's condition with doctors and directed them to ensure that all necessary medical treatment was provided.

Lakhs of devotees converge on Pandharpur every year for the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, making emergency medical evacuation a major logistical challenge. To address this, the Maharashtra government introduced an air ambulance service this year so that critically ill pilgrims can be shifted quickly to advanced medical facilities, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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