Ashadhi Ekadashi 2026: Lakhs Of Warkaris Converge In Pandharpur As Historic Wari Concludes | Video | X / ANI

Pandharpur: Lakhs of Warkaris (pilgrims) thronged the banks of the Chandrabhaga River in Pandharpur on Saturday as the annual Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage culminated on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Large numbers of pilgrims took a holy dip in the river as part of the traditional rituals associated with the annual pilgrimage.

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The 800-year-old Pandharpur Wari is an annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra during which millions of devotees walk on foot to Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithoba. This year's Wari began on July 7 and concluded on July 25.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan offered prayers at the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple on Saturday morning. Speaking to ANI, Mahajan said he visits Pandharpur every year to oversee arrangements, adding that disaster management is his portfolio.

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"I come here every year. I come here to manage the arrangements. Disaster management is my subject. The crowd is huge right now. So many devotees have come that all records have been broken," he said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also performed the mahapuja at the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple.

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Earlier on July 13, three women pilgrims of Ashad Wari were killed, and four other people were injured after a truck carrying pilgrims-known as Warkaris- rammed into a group of pilgrims on the Saswad-Jejuri Road in Pune district on Monday, police officials said.

According to Pune Rural Police, the accident occurred around 500 metres from the Belsar Toll Naka towards Jejuri, near Hotel Shipdeep Lodging. Police said the truck belonged to the 'Dindi' from Nanded district and was involved in an accident with seven women Warkaris from a 'Dindi' from Sangli district.

Three women died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to an ICU hospital in Jejuri for treatment. Police said the truck was being driven by a 70-year-old man, who has been detained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)