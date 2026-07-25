'There Is No Other Celebration In The World Like This': CM Devendra Fadnavis Performs Ashadhi Ekadashi Mahapuja At Pandharpur | Video | X / @Dev_Fadnavis

Pandharpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed the traditional mahapuja at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur with his wife on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, marking the culmination of the 'wari' pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Vitthal.

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Fadnavis said he prayed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to create new opportunities for the country's youth gain further strength.

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He also invoked the deity to grant peace, prosperity and happiness in Maharashtra, the well-being of farmers and the continued blessings of Lord Vitthal on the state.

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Accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, Fadnavis performed the mahapuja ritual in the early hours of Saturday.

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He prayed that PM Modi's initiatives for the country's youth, aimed at creating development and new opportunities, receive greater strength, and that the aspirations of every young man and woman are fulfilled to help realise the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Later, Fadnavis felicitated the 'Warkari' (devotees of Lord Vitthal who undertook the annual pilgrimage) couple, Balasaheb Mane and Prabhavati Mane, and presented the 'Shri Vitthal Nirmal Dindi Award 2026'.

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The chief minister said this year's waari pilgrimage had set a new record, with devotees queuing for more than 25 kilometres, and the administration had ensured smooth arrangements for pilgrims.

"There is no other celebration in the world like this, where lakhs of devotees walk to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal without any invitation," he told reporters.

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Fadnavis reiterated that work on the proposed Pandharpur temple corridor would begin this year to improve infrastructure and make the darshan process more convenient, orderly, and efficient in view of the growing number of devotees visiting the temple annually.

He also said the state government's recent decisions on farm loan waiver and free electricity for farmers were taken in the spirit of serving the Warkaris, whom he described as a service to Lord Vitthal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)