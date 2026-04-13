 Asha Bhosle Funeral: Mumbai To Bid Final Goodbye To Legendary Singer; Crowd Pays Last Respect Ahead Of Cremation At Shivaji Park - VIDEOS
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Asha Bhosle Funeral: Mumbai To Bid Final Goodbye To Legendary Singer; Crowd Pays Last Respect Ahead Of Cremation At Shivaji Park - VIDEOS

Mumbai is preparing to bid farewell to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 due to multiple-organ failure. Her mortal remains are kept at her Lower Parel residence for public homage from 11 am to 3 pm. The cremation will take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm with state honours amid large crowds.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
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Asha Bhosle Funeral: Mumbai To Bid Final Goodbye To Legendary Singer; Crowd Pays Last Respect Ahead Of Cremation At Shivaji Park - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: The city is set to bid an emotional farewell to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multiple-organ failure. Ahead of the last rites, visuals shared online show crowds gathering at her Casa Grande residence to pay their last respects. Preparations are also underway at the Shivaji Park cremation ground, which has been decorated with flowers in tribute to the singer's iconic life and legacy.

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The cremation will be held at Late. Bhagoji Baluji Keer Hindu Shamshan Bhoomi in Shivaji Park. The last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee's mortal remains are currently placed at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm. Yesterday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to the veteran singer and offered heartfelt tributes to her.

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Following the final darshan at the singer's residence, the cremation at Shivaji Park is also expected to witness several prominent leaders and personalities from the Indian Film and Music industry.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She succumbed to multiple-organ failure, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed while speaking to the media. The veteran singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after her condition worsened.

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