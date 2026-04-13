Asha Bhosle Funeral: Mumbai To Bid Final Goodbye To Legendary Singer; Crowd Pays Last Respect Ahead Of Cremation At Shivaji Park - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: The city is set to bid an emotional farewell to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92 due to multiple-organ failure. Ahead of the last rites, visuals shared online show crowds gathering at her Casa Grande residence to pay their last respects. Preparations are also underway at the Shivaji Park cremation ground, which has been decorated with flowers in tribute to the singer's iconic life and legacy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The cremation will be held at Late. Bhagoji Baluji Keer Hindu Shamshan Bhoomi in Shivaji Park. The last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Padma Vibhushan awardee's mortal remains are currently placed at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm. Yesterday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to the veteran singer and offered heartfelt tributes to her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the final darshan at the singer's residence, the cremation at Shivaji Park is also expected to witness several prominent leaders and personalities from the Indian Film and Music industry.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She succumbed to multiple-organ failure, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed while speaking to the media. The veteran singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after her condition worsened.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/