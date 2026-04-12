MI VS RCB: Wankhede Stadium, Players Observe Minute Of Silence In Rich Tribute To Late Asha Bhosle

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru held a minute of silence for the legendary Asha Bhosle before kicking off proceedings in their IPL 2026 match. Before the start of play, the two teams, alongside match officials and fans in the stadium stood in silence in remembrance of the playback singer, who passed away earlier on Sunday.

The Wankhede Stadium DJ also played a few of her hits during the game.

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Asha Bhosle's unmatched legacy

Asha Bhosle sang for more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, a career graph almost impossible to take stock of. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film “Majha Bal”. She continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, making her the longest performing singers in global music history.

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion. At 92, she breathed her last on Sunday morning.

MI win toss, opt to field first

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai have made two changes to their side with Mitchell Santner returning to the playing XI alongside Mayank Markande.

RCB meanwhile have Jacob Duffy returning to the side instead of Josh Hazlewood.