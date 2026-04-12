'Her Voice Will Live On Forever': Cricket Fraternity Pay Heartfelt Tribute As Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

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The cricketing world joined millions across the globe in mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. One of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, Bhosle leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades.

As news of her passing broke, several cricketers and sporting personalities took to social media to express their grief and pay heartfelt tributes. From current stars to former legends, many recalled growing up listening to her timeless songs, highlighting how her music transcended generations and boundaries.

Bhosle’s influence extended far beyond the music industry, touching the lives of people from all walks of life, including athletes who found comfort and inspiration in her songs. Her ability to reinvent herself across genres made her a cultural icon whose work resonated across eras.

Here's how the Cricket fraternity reacted

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