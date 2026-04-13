Asha Bhosle Funeral: Mumbai Police Deploys Over 1000 Personnel For Legendary Singer's Final Journey; Vehicle Carrying Mortal Remains Decorated With Flowers | VIDEOS |

Mumbai: As Mumbai is set to bid an emotional farewell to the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, the final journey will be held under tight security arrangements to ensure smooth movement along the route from Lower Parel to Shivaji Park in Dadar. Citing the Mumbai Police, IANS has reported that the final journey is being managed with tight security by Mumbai Traffic Police and over 1,000 personnel, including senior officers, have been deployed to manage traffic and maintain law and order during the funeral procession.

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The mortal remains of the iconic singer are being taken for the last rites at Shivaji Park, where she will be cremated with full state honours. Several routes have been regulated, and diversions are in place to facilitate the movement of the procession as well as the large number of mourners expected to gather.

The vehicle carrying the mortal remains has also been decorated with white flowers in tribute to the singer's iconic life and legacy. The cremation will be held at Late. Bhagoji Baluji Keer Hindu Shamshan Bhoomi in Shivaji Park. The last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today.

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A large number of fans and dignitaries are expected to gather. Asha Bhosle's death has left the nation in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the country. Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multiple-organ failure. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from a chest infection.

Currently, her mortal remains have been kept at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm. Many gathered, including Uddhav Thackeray along with family members, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and singer A. R. Rahman, among others, paid their respects.

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