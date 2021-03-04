As BJP leader compares Uddhav to Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Sanjay Nirupam slams him for inciting Owaisi

A day after his thundering speech in the Maharashtra Assembly, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader compared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while a Congressman claimed it would serve to incite AIMIM leader Asasuddin Owaisi, here on Thursday.

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam slammed Thackeray's statements taking pride in the demolition of the disputed structure at the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, demanding what aspect of it was part of the Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"When the CM was 'celebrating' the razing of the Babri Mosque, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party ministers and members present were enjoying his speech Doesn't it (CM's speech) have enough fertilizer to spur the growth of Owaisi's poisonous saplings?" Nirupam asked.

Taking umbrage to Thackeray's statement that the Centre puts nails on roads to stop the farmers' protests, but flees when China comes before them, BJP Mumbai legislator Atul Bhatkalkar slammed the CM for "insulting" the Indian soldiers guarding the borders.

"Uddhavji has become the 'Rahul Gandhi of Maharashtra'. The CM should apologise to the country for his slurs against the soldiers. The people will definitely teach him a lesson for this 'Rahul Gandhi-giri'," warned Bhatkalkar.

In the Assembly on Thursday, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar warned that the MVA should not "cry" if President's Rule is imposed in the state for its alleged failures on various fronts.

Soon after Thackeray's speech on Wednesday evening where he took sharp potshots at the BJP and its top leaders, the state Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis retorted by accusing the Chief Minister of resorting to falsehoods on China, the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya, and other issues, which were aimed at misleading the people.