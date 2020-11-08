Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail for using mobile phone inside Alibaug quarantine centre - story so far

The editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, who was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case, has been shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning after he allegedly used a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

Goswami was earlier lodged in a municipal school in Alibaug which has been made a makeshift quarantine centre for prisoners.



"We came to know that Goswami was active on social media late on Friday evening using somebody's mobile phone and as a reason we have shifted him to Taloja jail," confirmed investigation officer Jamil Shaikh of the local crime branch of Raigad.

"I have written to Superintendent of Alibaug jail seeking an inquiry into the allegation," he added.