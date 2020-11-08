Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja Jail for using mobile phone inside Alibaug quarantine centre - story so far

The editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, who was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case, has been shifted to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning after he allegedly used a mobile phone while in judicial custody.
Goswami was earlier lodged in a municipal school in Alibaug which has been made a makeshift quarantine centre for prisoners.
"We came to know that Goswami was active on social media late on Friday evening using somebody's mobile phone and as a reason we have shifted him to Taloja jail," confirmed investigation officer Jamil Shaikh of the local crime branch of Raigad.
"I have written to Superintendent of Alibaug jail seeking an inquiry into the allegation," he added.
Since Goswami was in judicial custody he is not allowed to use phone without court's permission, his mobile phone was seized when he was taken into custody on Wednesday, said an officer.
While being taken to Taloja Jail, Goswami claimed that he was assaulted by jailer inside the jail. He also alleged that there is a threat to his life while interacting with his reporters from inside the moving police van. He was not allowed to speak to his lawyers, he alleged.
Goswami has already filed an application before the Bombay High Court for interim bail. After a day-long hearing on Saturday, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and M S Karnik reserved its order for Monday without granting any immediate relief to Goswami.
Goswami along with two others were arrested on Wednesday in an abetment to a suicide case of an interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.
