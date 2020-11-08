'Death of democracy': Twitter furious as Delhi Police arrests Tajinder Bagga, Kapil Mishra over 'satyagraha' for Arnab Goswami

Journalist Arnab Goswami has recently clashed on multiple occasions with the police and administration in Maharashtra. Most recently, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief has been arrested alongside two others in an abetment of suicide case on November 4. He is yet to be granted bail in the case pertaining to the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused's firms.

This in turn has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for Arnab's release. on Sunday morning several people including BJP leaders came together in Delhi to hold a 'Satyagraha' and call for Goswami to be freed. Things however soon went awry for the protesters, and they were whisked away to Rajender Nagar police station as they tried to stage a dharna near Mahtma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.

Later in the day, at around 2:45 pm, awyer and Spanda Foundation Chairperson, Prashant Patel Umrao tweeted that the group had been released by the police.