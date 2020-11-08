'Death of democracy': Twitter furious as Delhi Police arrests Tajinder Bagga, Kapil Mishra over 'satyagraha' for Arnab Goswami

Journalist Arnab Goswami has recently clashed on multiple occasions with the police and administration in Maharashtra. Most recently, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief has been arrested alongside two others in an abetment of suicide case on November 4. He is yet to be granted bail in the case pertaining to the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the accused's firms.
This in turn has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for Arnab's release. on Sunday morning several people including BJP leaders came together in Delhi to hold a 'Satyagraha' and call for Goswami to be freed. Things however soon went awry for the protesters, and they were whisked away to Rajender Nagar police station as they tried to stage a dharna near Mahtma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat in the morning.
Later in the day, at around 2:45 pm, awyer and Spanda Foundation Chairperson, Prashant Patel Umrao tweeted that the group had been released by the police.
The situation has since incensed netizens, with many wondering how this was acceptable. While some wondered as to how previous dharnas or sit-in protests had been permitted, others lashed out at the Delhi Police. While many of the posts are critical of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, others have laid blame with the BJP since the Delhi Police is under the authority of the Home Ministry.
"Complete death of democracy. After Arnab Goswami, today dynamic BJP Leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga arrested from Rajghat as they attempted for Satyagraha. Shame on Delhi Police (sic)," tweeted one user.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)