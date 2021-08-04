Army jawan who died after collapsing in Siachen cremated with full military honours

An Army jawan, who died at the Siachen glacier after he collapsed due to lack of oxygen, was cremated with full military honours at his native village in Buldhana district on Wednesday.

The Buldhana district information office (DIO) said this in a statement.

The jawan, Kailash Pawar (25), a resident of Chikhli in the district, was posted at 10 Mahar Regiment in Dras sector, it said.

On July 31, he was returning from his post to go home on leave, when he suddenly fell down and became unconscious due to lack of oxygen. He was hospitalised, but succumbed to his injuries, it said.