'Arey postman hai main': Twitterati find similarities with 'Peepli Live' as TV reporters outside Kangana's home hound postal worker

In a day of high drama outside Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai, parts of which were demolished by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC, a postal worker found himself in the line of questioning by overzealous journalists.
As alleged illegal structure at Ranaut's house was being demolished by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), TV journalists looking for a soundbyte spotted a man dressed in khakis. In enthusiasm, they forgot to ask his identity or designation and started questioning him on why did he (BMC) demolish portions of the bungalow.
"I did not demolish (it). I am a postman," the man responded.
Unfazed, one of the reporters kept pestering him and he kept repeating. "Main postman hu... Arrey main postman hu...postman hai main." Thankfully one of the reporters was listening to his reply and told his colleague that he was merely a postman.
But Twitter found its moment of the day and within hours, the clip was all over the internet.
Soon, Twitter users started commenting on the video and many found eerie similarities with Peepli Live, a 2010 Indian comedy film that explores the topic of media and political response on farmers' suicide.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here, saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".
A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla asked why the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging a notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for `illegal' construction at her bungalow in Pali Hill area. She also sought a stay to the demolition which began in the morning.
After the BMC on Wednesday undertook demolition of "illegal alterations" at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra, the actor approached the high court through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.
Her petition argued that she was not given sufficient time to respond to the notice, and claimed she had taken all necessary approvals before carrying out the construction.