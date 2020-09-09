'Arey postman hai main': Twitterati find similarities with 'Peepli Live' as TV reporters outside Kangana's home hound postal worker

In a day of high drama outside Kangana Ranaut's bungalow in Mumbai, parts of which were demolished by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC, a postal worker found himself in the line of questioning by overzealous journalists.

As alleged illegal structure at Ranaut's house was being demolished by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), TV journalists looking for a soundbyte spotted a man dressed in khakis. In enthusiasm, they forgot to ask his identity or designation and started questioning him on why did he (BMC) demolish portions of the bungalow.

"I did not demolish (it). I am a postman," the man responded.

Unfazed, one of the reporters kept pestering him and he kept repeating. "Main postman hu... Arrey main postman hu...postman hai main." Thankfully one of the reporters was listening to his reply and told his colleague that he was merely a postman.

But Twitter found its moment of the day and within hours, the clip was all over the internet.

Watch it here if you haven't seen it yet: