Are ED officers working from BJP’s office, asks Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notice to Transport Minister Anil Parab and raids on the educational institutes affiliated to party MP Bhavana Gawali, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday stepped up attack against BJP saying it needs to be probed whether the officers of the Central investigating agency are working from the BJP office. He accused BJP of exerting pressure on ED as its actions especially against the MVA leaders in Maharashtra were politically motivated.

"It is necessary to find out whether the BJP office-bearers are sitting in the office of ED or the people of ED are sitting in the office of BJP,’’ said Raut.

Raut said the BJP people were publishing lists of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders on social media. ‘’So, there is a confusion whether the BJP’s summons is with ED or whether it was ED’s summons issued to various MVA leaders,’’ he added.

Raut’s criticism came a day after he termed ED notice as a 'love letter' for political leaders. “The frequency of such love letters has increased following its unsuccessful attempts to breach the wall of the MVA,’’ he said.

"This is all happening out of vendetta politics. Everyone has his or her days. Our days will also come in Delhi. Why be afraid of the probe? We will face a probe no matter what it is,” he added. Raut alleged that the ED and BJP have joined hands to target opponents.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:14 AM IST