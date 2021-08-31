ED notice a love letter for political leaders: Sanjay Raut

Amidst the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices and raids, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders slammed the BJP for deploying central investigation agencies against its opponents. The ED served a notice, asking Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab to appear before it on August 31. Taking a dig at the Centre, MP Sanjay Raut called the notice a “love letter” for political leaders. “The frequency of such love letters has increased following its unsuccessful attempts to breach the wall of the MVA,” claimed Raut.

He further noted that either a BJP man is a desk officer in the ED or an ED officer is working in the BJP office. “The ED has targeted the Shiv Sena. However, this will not affect the MVA government, nor discourage it. On the contrary, morale will be high. Parab, an expert in the field of law, knows what to do,” said Raut. “This is all happening out of vendetta politics. Everyone has his or her days. Our days will also come in Delhi. Why be afraid of the probe? We will face a probe no matter what it is,” he added. Raut alleged that the ED and BJP have joined hands.

On the other hand, state NCP chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil claimed that the ED is being used to get the leaders of the MVA government in trouble. “It is not just the MVA leaders who are being harassed. All those who have an anti-BJP stance are being targeted. Leaders will reply to the ED notices. One thing is clear that attempts are being made to discredit the MVA government,” he noted. NCP chief spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik expressed similar views.

State Congress chief Nana Patole questioned why the ED notices are being sent to only opposition leaders.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:20 AM IST