APMC Mathadi workers go on strike over weight of sacks

The functioning of the onion and potato market of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) came to a standstill after Mathadi workers (head loaders) stopped work on Monday. They demanded that the weight of the sacks packed with produce like onion, potato or garlic should not be above 50 kgs. Later, traders sought 15 days to follow the state government as well as the central government guidelines and bring down the weight of sacks to 50 kgs.

For the last three months, Mathadi workers were demanding to bring down the weight of the sacks. However, the Mathadi union alleged that traders were only promising, but doing nothing in this regard.

Narendra Patil, former member of the legislative council (MLC) and Mathadi union leaders said that Mathadi workers went on strike suddenly on Monday morning. “For the last two months, Mathadi workers were demanding to ensure that the weight of sacks should not be above 50 kgs from the APMC administration. However, they were not listening to the demand,” said Patil.

Patil said that after the senior Mathadi leaders intervened, traders agreed to solve the issue within 15 days. “There is already a notification regarding the weight of the sacks and traders have to follow it,” said Patil. He added that traders must ask producers or sellers to send their products in 50 kg sacks.