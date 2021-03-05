Anvay Naik Suicide Case: Arnab Goswami gets temporary relief as Bombay High Court grants him interim protection

In a temporary respite for Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court granted him interim protection from any coercive action by the Raigad Police in the architect suicide case. The HC even granted him exemption from physically appearing before the Alibaug Magistrate Court, with regards to this case.



A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale allowed Arnab not to attend the court proceedings in Alibaug, with regards to the suicide case of Anvay Naik, who alleged that the anchor abetted his suicide.



Arnab was ordered by the Magistrate to physically appear before him on March 10. However, on Friday, he urged the bench led by Justice Shinde to exempt him from appearing before the Magistrate.