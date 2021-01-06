Architect Anvay Naik suicide: Arnab Goswami and co-accused ordered to appear before Alibaug Magistrate today

Observing that there is no harm in appearing before the court, the Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, ordered Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused in the suicide case of architect Anvay Naik to do so on Thursday.

This comes after Arnab and the other two -Feroze Shaikh and Nitin Sarda- urged a bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik to quash the summons issued to them by the Magistrate court in Alibaug, asking them to appear before it.

"So what? Nothing will happen. There is no harm in appearing before the court," Justice Shinde observed, while asking the duo to appear before the Magistrate on Thursday.

The judges were dealing with pleas filed by Arnab, Feroze and Nitin, seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them.

The trio have been booked for abetting the suicide of architect Anvay Naik in May 2018. They were named in Naik's suicide note, which specifically stated that they are yet to pay lakhs against the interior designing work he did for them.

As per the cops, Arnab did pay Rs 80 lakhs to Naik. Similar amounts are pending against Feroze and Nitin.

Meanwhile, the judges allowed Arnab and the two co-accused to amend their petitions as they have sought to challenge the chargesheet filed against them by the Raigad police.

They sought leave to amend citing that the chargesheet was bulky and was in Marathi language.

The matter would be next heard on February 15.