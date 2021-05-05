Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder: Sachin Vaze, Riyazuddin Kazi's judicial custody extended till May 19

An incharge court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and his former colleague in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Riyazuddin Kazi arrested in the Antilia security scare and auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

The duo has been remanded in judicial custody till 19 May by judge AT Wankhede. Vaze was arrested on 13 March and Kazi a month later on 11 April.

On Wednesday, advocate Shraddha Vavhal made a plea for Kazi to be allowed to speak with his advocate for 20 minutes so that his advocates can take proper instructions from him. The plea said that the call from Taloja jail where Kazi is lodged usually gets disconnected in five to seven minutes. The court permitted a 10-minute phone call.