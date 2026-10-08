Antilia Bomb Scare Case: 'API Travelling In Mercedes To CP Office, CM’s Residence Surprising,' Bombay HC On Sachin Waze |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed surprise over dismissed police officer Sachin Waze owning five high-end cars and travelling in a Mercedes even to his office, the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha Bungalow.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale made the observations while hearing the National Investigation Agency’s appeal against the bail granted to Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Court Questions Waze’s Mercedes Ownership

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, was reading out statements of a witness when the bench noted that the witness had repeatedly referred to Waze travelling in a Mercedes. “Whose Mercedes is it? We are yet to hear that the API is riding a Mercedes... Who owns it?” Justice Kulkarni asked, as quoted by LiveLaw.

Singh told the court that the Mercedes belonged to Waze. The judge then observed that while considering allegations against a person in uniform, the court also needs to consider aspects such as the officer’s integrity, conduct and loyalty to the uniform. “Everywhere in the statements, we are noting that this man (Waze) is moving in a Mercedes,” Justice Kulkarni said.

Singh responded that while a Commissioner of Police may not own a Mercedes, an Assistant Police Inspector could, just as a Municipal Commissioner may not own an expensive vehicle while a junior engineer could.

Bench Raises Questions Over Salary

Justice Kulkarni, however, questioned whether it was not surprising that an API was travelling in a Mercedes to his own office, the Commissioner of Police’s office and even Varsha Bungalow. Singh replied that Waze could even stay at the Oberoi Hotel for 100 days. The bench then asked about Waze’s salary, to which the ASG said it was around Rs 90,000.

NIA Alleges Conspiracy Behind Bomb Scare

The observations came as the NIA argued that Waze had allegedly orchestrated the Antilia bomb scare to rebuild his reputation and project himself as a 'super cop'. Singh told the court that Waze, who had earlier been suspended over his alleged involvement in a fake encounter case, was reinstated and was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai crime branch when the incident occurred.

According to the NIA, Waze allegedly planted an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and ensured that he was handed the investigation so that he could subsequently claim credit for solving the case.

The agency further alleged that Waze killed businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had been in possession of the SUV, fearing that Hiran could expose the alleged conspiracy. The NIA said the alleged act was intended to create terror not only among the industrialist and his family but across society. The High Court extended until Thursday its earlier interim stay on the bail granted to Waze by a special court. The NIA has challenged the September 29 order granting him bail.

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