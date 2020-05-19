Anticipatory bail of man who assaulted cop rejected

A lockdown court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man booked for hitting a policeman on his head with a stone.

The man has been booked for the offences of assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection, among other sections.

As per the police complaint filed by 33-year-old Praveen Gosavi, he was on night duty with his colleague near Cipla Compound in Vikhroli when they noticed a group had assembled who had no masks on. When Gosavi approached them and asked why they were not wearing masks, some men from the group started abusing them and said they were not afraid of the police and the police can do what they want. Soon, one among the group slapped Gosavi, due to which his spectacles fell and broke. Another man from the group, punched Gosavi’s colleague in the stomach. When Gosavi went to help his colleague, a man later identified as Feroz Khan hit him on the head with a stone. Gosavi started bleeding and called the beat police for help.

Police managed to nab two of the men. The other two – one of whom had assaulted the policemen and Khan, had managed to escape.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani said that the one was had assaulted was later arrested and tested positive for Coronavirus. He is under treatment. Arguing against grant of anticipatory bail to Khan, Panjwani had told court that if he is granted bail, he would not be available for trial and would likely influence witnesses.