Anti-Corruption Bureau to scan rogue Charkop cop’s assets

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) will scan the details of properties and assets of a police sub inspector (PSI) attached with Charkop police station who was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor to help him in a case filed against him.

The name of the arrested accused is Bharat Dhembare. After trapping a government servant, ACB officials start going through the financial and property details of the accused. If the amount exceeds the known sources of income, a case with regard to disproportionate assets is registered. The agency will ask Dhembare to explain the source of the assets and if they find any disproportionate assets, then another case can be registered.

According to the ACB, the contractor who complained was appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for deputing clean-up marshals. The marshals were presently given the task to fine people who are not wearing masks on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The marshals had taken actions against a man at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali. The man’s relatives reached the contractor’s residence on December 11 and had indulged into an argument with him. A scuffle broke out which led to a fight. The man who was fined was left bleeding in the incident after which the contractor was arrested for assault.

ACB stated that Dhembare demanded Rs 20,000 for the phones seized in the case and additional Rs 20,000 for not mentioning the contractor’s father's name in the FIR. He also demanded a whiskey bottle as a bribe. The contractor approached the ACB which laid a trap. Sources said that Dhembare arrived in an SUV to collect a bribe when he was caught red-handed after he kept the amount in his pocket. The ACB sleuths who were nearby surrounded Dhembare’s SUV and arrested him. “As per the procedure, the investigating officer will scan the assets and investments,” said a ACB officer.