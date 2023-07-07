Another Setback For Uddhav: Neelam Gorhe Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe with CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra legislative council, Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday (July 7) quit Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction (UBT) and joined Chief Ministe Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. Gorhe also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership and said that she was joining CM Shinde as he was working to take forward the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Third MLC to quit Uddhav Thackeray and join Eknath Shinde

Neelam Gorhe is the third MLC from Shiv Sena (UBT) after Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajaria. At the time of her joining, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present along with CM Eknath Shinde.

Following path shown by Balasaheb Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde

Welcoming Gorhe into the party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking to reporters said that his government was following the ideologies and teaching of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and that is what motivated Gorhe to join the party.

Devendra Fadnavis says,"BJP and Shiv Sena have an emotional bond"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ties between Shiv Sena and BJP were old and that it was an emotional bond shared by both parties for over 25 years. Fadnavis said he was present during Gorhe joining the Shiv Sena as CM Eknath Shinde had asked him to do so.

Jibe at Sharad Pawar and supporters

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawars' advice to his uncle to consider retirement as he was 83 years old, Devendra Fadnavis said that he wishes a long life for NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar but added that "some supporters of Sharad Pawar were trying to gain undue advantage and make an issue out of the remarks made on senior Pawar's age."