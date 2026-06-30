Another Day, New Protest: MVA Stages Protest Against Govt Amid Ram Mandir Embezzlement

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members stage a protest outside Vidhan Bhavan |

Mumbai: As the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy intensifies, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi stages a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan during the Monsoon Session over the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case pic.twitter.com/WAhGsijWL8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

The protest follows after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust filing an FIR over the alleged theft and irregularities involving donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government.

MVA stages protest

Meanwhile, in a video shared by IANS, MVA members are seen carrying banners and protesting against the Mahayuti government. The banners allegedly carried the message: “The Ram Mandir was built by the beloved devotees of Ram, but now the government is looting the Temple’s donations made by the devotees.”

The complaint filed by trust member Krishna Mohan, on the basis of the SIT's initial report, names eight accused. Notably, the FIR does not include the name of trust General Secretary Champat Rai, though his close associate Ramshankar Yadav, popularly known as Tinnu Yadav, has been named among the accused.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

Previous protest over TET leak

The Ram Mandir protest comes a day after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi protested against the recent TET paper leak.

Abu Azmi, along with other party members and workers, carried a banner on Monday that allegedly slammed the state government over the recent TET paper leak.

The banner carried the message, “Paper Leak Sarkar Weak.” It further read, “Playing with the future of children.”

Abu Azmi’s protest comes amid the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak ahead of the examination scheduled to take place on June 28. Moreover, several opposition leaders accused the ruling government of failing to prevent the leak and demanded accountability in the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/