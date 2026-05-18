Animal Ambulance Launched In Vasai To Provide Medical Aid For Injured Stray Animals |

Vasai: A special ambulance service for stray animals has been launched in Vasai by the Arham Yuva Seva Group. The special service vehicle will be equipped with first-aid facilities and a doctor to help animals injured in accidents or suffering from illnesses.

According to Hp live news, this important initiative has been implemented to ensure timely treatment for stray animals that meet with accidents or fall ill. The ambulance will have first-aid facilities and a doctor on board, where needy animals will be given medical care and then be transported immediately to veterinary hospitals.

The Seva Group has also launched a helpline number, 7662005409, for this service. The initiative has been started with the support of Namramuni Maharaj Saheb of the Arham Yuva Seva Group. The inauguration ceremony of the ambulance was held on Sunday, May 17.

The initiative aims to help stray animals, whether dogs, cats, or any other species, that meet with accidents. Due to the lack of timely help, many of these animals lose their lives.

In Pune recently, SAAHAS, non-profit founded by Geetanjali in 2019, cares for 131 stray and abandoned animals. The organisation provides free medical care, rescue, rehabilitation, veterinary OPD services and gaushala support for cows, while relying largely on volunteers, local supporters and student interns to run its animal welfare work across the city.

In March this year, actress Esha Deol had flagged off Mumbai's first mega animal ambulance initiative by Arjun Kandhari Foundation, marking a significant step towards animal welfare in the city.

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