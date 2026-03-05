Navi Mumbai News: Khopoli-Based Help Foundation Assists Over 5,000 Accident Victims, Saves Over 2,000 Lives Across State In 3 Decades

Volunteers of Khopoli-based Help Foundation assist in emergency rescue operations on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, providing rapid response support during accidents and hazardous incidents | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 5: A Khopoli-based voluntary organisation, Help Foundation, has assisted in more than 5,000 accident cases across Raigad district and other parts of Maharashtra, saving over 2,000 lives through timely rescue and emergency response efforts over the past three decades.

Origins of the initiative

The organisation traces its origins to the early 1990s when Gurunath Ramchandra Sathelkar, now 59 and a resident of Khopoli in Khalapur taluka, responded to a serious accident involving members of a travelling family from Mumbai on the old Mumbai–Pune National Highway within Khalapur police station limits in 1991.

Although three people died in the incident, Sathelkar’s efforts to help the victims left a deep impact on him, prompting him to continue assisting accident victims in emergencies.

Over time, Sathelkar began mobilising friends and local volunteers to support police and revenue authorities during accidents and disaster situations along the busy highway corridor. What started as an individual initiative gradually evolved into a coordinated volunteer network.

In June 2015, the initiative took an organised form with the establishment of Help Foundation, which was later registered as a charitable trust under the Charity Commissioner in 2017.

Since then, the organisation has expanded its activities across multiple emergency response areas, including road accidents, disaster rescue operations and hazardous material incidents.

Role in chemical leak incident

The foundation recently played a crucial role during a hazardous chemical leak incident on February 3, 2026, when a tanker carrying propylene overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, triggering a massive traffic snarl for about 33 hours and raising fears of a potential disaster.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near kilometre marker 42 on the highway when the tanker suffered breakage of one valve and leakage from two others. The accident was reported at around 5.15 pm, following which members of Help Foundation rushed to the spot.

Working alongside police officials and other volunteers, the team devised an innovative solution to control the chemical leak. On a war footing, a wooden valve was fabricated with the help of local workers and fitted to seal the damaged section of the tanker.

According to official records maintained by Help Foundation (Regn. No. 303/2017), the Raigad-based organisation has attended 56 gas and chemical-related emergencies between May 2021 and February 2026.

Of these, at least 23 incidents were reported from the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and its kilometre markers, making the corridor one of the most sensitive hazardous transport routes in the region.

Data compiled by the organisation shows repeated incidents involving chemicals such as propylene, LPG, propane, hydrochloric acid, methanol and ethylene oxide on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, old highway stretches, the Mumbai–Goa Highway, Mumbai–Nashik Highway, Uran–Panvel Road and several industrial MIDC zones.

Most of the emergencies were attributed to valve leakages, pressure meter failures, rotary gauge damage, safety valve openings and tanker overturning. Response time ranged from as little as five to seven minutes in minor valve incidents to over 13 hours in complex leak situations.

Rescue operations and social initiatives

Apart from chemical and gas emergencies, the foundation has provided assistance in over 5,000 accident cases across Raigad district and other parts of the state, helping save more than 2,000 lives through timely intervention.

Operating with an unlimited jurisdiction, the foundation responds to accidents wherever assistance is required. Members are alerted through social media networks to ensure swift coordination and mobilisation of rescue teams.

The organisation comprises volunteers and professionals from diverse sectors, including social workers, doctors and healthcare staff, police personnel, emergency responders, fire brigade officials, transport authorities, forest department officials, MSRTC and railway officers, revenue officials, mountaineers, divers, sports teachers, snake and animal rescuers, journalists and corporate representatives. All services are rendered free of cost.

Help Foundation members are frequently active on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway, National Highway 48, the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and Central Railway routes.

The team also responds to emergencies in coastal regions, rivers, dams, lakes, waterfalls and the Sahyadri mountain ranges, besides participating in rescue operations during floods, storms, gas leaks, earthquakes and pandemics.

Apart from accident response, the foundation arranges ambulances, facilitates blood donations and assists in tracing missing persons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers distributed free food grains and cooked meals to those in need.

Recognition for service

The organisation has received recognition from various social, administrative and political bodies for its work. It was honoured by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on the recommendation of the Police Department’s Highway Security Division, while 11 members were conferred the ‘Raigad Bhushan’ award by the Raigad Zilla Parishad.

Also Watch:

“Our mission is not limited to responding to accidents; we want to create awareness and inspire every citizen to step forward and help victims in times of crisis,” said Sathelkar.

“If timely help reaches the injured, many precious lives can be saved. Through public participation and coordinated emergency response, we aim to bring about a positive social change.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/