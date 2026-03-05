Navi Mumbai News: Volunteers Revive Forest Spring In Uran On Dhulivandan To Ensure Water For Wildlife During Summer

Volunteers of Friends of Nature restore the Periche Pani forest spring in Ransai, Uran, through shramdaan to ensure water availability for wildlife during the summer months | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 5: With forest water sources beginning to dry up as temperatures rise after Holi, volunteers of the nature conservation group Friends of Nature marked Dhulivandan by reviving a traditional forest spring in Uran taluka to support wildlife during the harsh summer months.

Instead of celebrating the festival with colours, the volunteers carried out shramdaan (voluntary labour) on March 3 to restore “Periche Pani,” a natural spring located in the Ransai forest area. The spring, which once served as a drinking water source for local tribal communities decades ago, had gradually become choked with silt and nearly dried up.

Volunteers revive traditional spring

“For the past six years, we have been working continuously to revive this spring by removing accumulated silt and restoring the natural flow of water,” said a member of Friends of Nature. “Today, it has again become an important drinking water source for wildlife in the forest.”

Environmental volunteers pointed out that the period after Holi marks the beginning of intense summer heat, when natural water sources in forests begin to evaporate rapidly.

“Humans can travel in search of water, but wildlife cannot. When forest water sources dry up, animals are forced to move closer to human settlements, which increases the risk of human-wildlife conflict, accidents and poaching,” a volunteer explained.

Efforts to support wildlife during summer

To prevent this, the group has been focusing on reviving natural springs and water sources within forest areas so that wildlife can access water within their natural habitat.

“Celebrating Dhulivandan by restoring a water source is our way of giving something back to nature,” another volunteer said. “Instead of playing with chemical colours, we chose to get our hands dirty and ensure that animals in the forest have water during the summer.”

Apart from Periche Pani, the organisation has restored water sources in several forest areas across the Uran East region, including Kadape Hill, Sai Hill, Chirner Ponda, Chandayle Wadi, Shri Bapuji Dev Devarai and Chirner.

Environmental concerns growing

Environmentalists say such initiatives are becoming increasingly important at a time when forest ecosystems are under growing stress due to deforestation, hill cutting in the name of development and frequent forest fires.

“Our message is simple,” volunteers said. “Festivals can also be celebrated in ways that help protect nature and sustain the environment.”

