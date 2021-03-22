'Anil Deshmukh was in hospital when…': Sharad Pawar defends Maharashtra Home Minister after Param Bir Singh drops 'letter bomb'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised due to Covid-19 during the period Param Bir Singh claimed the Home Minister had met police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the NIA in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

"If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister.

However, from February 5-15, Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of Covid-19. From February 15-27, he was in quarantine," Pawar said at a press conference.

Reacting to Pawar's statement, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shared Anil Deshmukh's February 15 tweet in which he purportedly addressed a press conference.

"Sharad Pawar ji said, from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine. But, actually, along with security guards & media, he was seen taking press conference," Fadnavis tweeted.