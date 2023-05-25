Anil Deshmukh: Had I given in, the MVA govt would have fallen much earlier

Anil Deshmukh | FPJ

The MVA government would have fallen two years earlier had he succumbed to pressure, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

“I had received proposals about two years back when I was in jail. If I had compromised back then, there wouldn’t have been any action against me, but the MVA government would have fallen,” the senior NCP leader told reporters at Nagpur.

'Expected to make false allegations'

“I was expected to make false allegations against some people. But I preferred going to jail, instead of doing that. I clearly said that I won’t level false allegations against anyone. I suffered a lot due to my stand,” he said.

Deshmukh accused the BJP governments at the Centre as well as the state of going after those who speak or stand against them and said attempts were made to put pressure on state NCP chief Jayant Patil.

Misuse of ED rampant

Deshmukh said that the NCP is being targeted by the central agencies. “This is the worst form of politics. Central agencies are active only in states where the BJP is not in power,” he said, adding that all the opposition parties have given a statement to the President of India about the increasing misuse of the Enforcement Directorate.

While reacting to the allegations levelled by Deshmukh, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut said that the NCP leader has proof of the allegations that he has levelled. “He has video clips of whatever he has said. I too know who made the offer to him and who were willing to bring affidavits to him. I’ve spoken to him several times in this regard.” Raut claimed.