Anil Deshmukh corruption case: CBI completes enquiry, to submit report to Bombay HC soon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, is on the verge of completing its enquiry, said CBI sources. The Bombay high court, earlier this month, had asked the agency to complete its enquiry in a period of fifteen days.

CBI officials said that the agency has time till April 20, but the team of CBI officials who had come from Delhi have returned back after conducting an inquiry.

CBI sources said a report on the inquiry is being readied which will be put before the legal team of CBI, and then the CBI Director will take a final call on what further legal action needs to be taken.

The agency would then inform the complainant in the case, advocate Jayshri Patil about their finding whether an offence can be made out into it, and if an FIR will be registered.

"We found a lot of information during the enquiry with regards to the corruption allegations. We have made enquiries with Singh, suspended assistant inspector Sachin Vaze and assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Patil, twice. We have also recorded statements of Anil Deshmukh, his personal assistants Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal, advocate Jayshree Patil, two drivers of Vaze and a Bar owner from Kandivali," said a CBI official.