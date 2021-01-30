Angels of Mumbai: 'Wonder Woman' who fed thousands of people amid pandemic

Mumbai: The pandemic-ridden year has seen many unsung heroes rising up to the occasion to help those in need during the crisis. And, Sushma Maurya, who has been selflessly doing social work for the past 21 years, is one those who stepped out during the lockdown to lend a helping hand.

“When the government announced the nationwide lockdown last year in March, the first thing that came to my mind was how will the underprivileged, the slum dwellers or those who have no roof over their head survive if everything shuts. We then decided to start distributing food packets to the underprivileged and the needy. What started with 50 packets a day, soon became 3,600 packets daily. We carried this drive till September last year,” said Maurya.