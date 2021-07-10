Angels of Mumbai: Doctors help students with financial aid amid Covid crisis

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools have been moved online. In a bid to continue education of the children, schools and colleges are putting in efforts. But since the pandemic has affected the livelihoods of people, and those belonging to economically backward classes are not able to pay school fees of their children. Considering these issues, city-based doctors joined forces to raise funds for such children so that they can continue with their education. These funds are also being raised for those children who have lost one or both their parents due to coronavirus.



Dr Amit Thadhani, a city-based surgeon, together with his friends from the medical fraternity have started reaching out to the needy students across the country through his NGO, Prime Education Health Learning Services (PEHL). Students who need financial help can fill up a document (which is being circulated on social media).



Dr Thadani shared they are getting many applications where the father, who was the only breadwinner of the family, passed away due to Covid-19. “It is the first time the country is facing such an enormous problem. It’s no doubt had a huge impact on children who are from poor economic backgrounds and have lost their parents to Covid. We are trying to help such students so that they can continue their studies. Of the 90 applications we have received so far, we have helped 36 students pay their school/college fees,” said Dr Thadani, developmental paediatrician and director of PEHL services.



They have a team of six-seven doctors who scrutinise the applications for authenticity and legit details. “We have a team of doctors who cover the West, North and South parts of India. After we receive the applications, the documents like Aadhaar, death certificates of the parents, etc., need to be scrutinised. Moreover, the marksheets of the student are also verified to understand whether the student was a dropout or not,” Dr Anjana Thadhani added.



Recently, PEHL paid Rs 1.15 lakh college fees of an engineering student. Other than getting support from different trusts for the campaign, these doctors are also chipping in money from their own pockets to support the cause.

