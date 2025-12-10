BMC Clears Feasibility Study For Mulund Golf Course On Former Dumping Ground | Representational image

In a development aimed at reshaping Mulund’s urban landscape, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has granted approval for a feasibility study on a proposed golf course at the former dumping ground in Mulund East. The permission, issued by the civic body’s Solid Waste Management Department, allows the Professional Golf Tour of India to begin assessing the viability of building a full golf facility on the 64 acre plot.

The dumping ground, shut down in 2018 after years of complaints about odour and pollution, has remained unused as the city explored potential redevelopment options. The proposal has now gained momentum following sustained efforts by local BJP legislator Mihir Kotecha, who first suggested converting the reclaimed land into a recreational and economic asset.

Read Also Mumbai: Mulund Police Register FIR Against 367 For Allegedly Obtaining Fake Birth Certificates

Kotecha Credits Civic and State Leadership

In a statement, Kotecha described the decision as a positive step for Mulund residents who had long endured the impact of the dumping ground. He thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani for supporting the proposal. Kotecha said he had repeated his demand during a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in May, prompting the push for a feasibility study.

According to his office, the study will examine environmental suitability, land conditions and the potential layout of the golf course. It will also look at how the project can add value to the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Potential Economic and Social Benefits

Kotecha believes the proposed golf course could act as a catalyst for local growth. He said the project would support the redevelopment of older buildings and generate new employment opportunities, especially for local youth. He further added that a well planned recreational space could improve air quality and offer residents a cleaner, more open environment.

Local planners say that if the land is found suitable, the project could become one of the most significant developments in Mulund in recent years. Once the feasibility study is completed, the BMC will decide whether to move forward with detailed planning and execution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/