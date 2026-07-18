Andhra Techie Dies By Suicide In Mumbai After Boyfriend's Marriage Gets Fixed, Mentions Last Wish In Note To Family

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Mumbai: A 26-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district died by suicide in Mumbai last week after becoming distressed over her boyfriend getting married to another woman.

The woman has been identified as Keerthi and was in a relationship with Sai Sumanth from Ponduru village in Prakasam district for eight years. She was heartbroken after Sai's family arranged his marriage to someone else.

Suicide note and final wish

Keerthi took the extreme step on July 14 in her PG accommodation in Mumbai. In her suicide note addressed to her family, Keerthi wrote that her body be cremated in her boyfriend's native village and that the thali (wedding pendant) be tied to her body, according to an NDTV report.

Family stages protest

Following the post-mortem examination in Mumbai on July 16, her family brought the body to her boyfriend's house in Ponduru, Prakasam district, and staged a protest.

Upon receiving the information, the Tanguturu police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Police register case

Mumbai Police had reportedly registered a case in connection with Keerthi's death by suicide.