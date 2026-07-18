Woman Allegedly Stripped, Assaulted During Neighbourhood Dispute In Andhra Pradesh's Guntur; Police Arrest Main Accused

The alleged public assault and disrobing of a 46-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has sparked widespread outrage, prompting swift police action, disciplinary proceedings against a police officer, and a political slugfest between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The incident took place on July 15 in Krishna Babu Colony under the Nagarampalem police station limits. According to police, the dispute reportedly began after a family sought permission to drill a new borewell because their earlier bore had allegedly been removed during drainage extension works by the Guntur Municipal Corporation. The disagreement is said to have escalated into violence.

Police said the woman alleged that she was assaulted on a public road and that Thammisetti Venkatesh, alias Madhavi, along with other accused, allegedly stripped her during the attack.

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An FIR was registered on July 16 based on the victim's complaint. Guntur Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said all the accused, including TDP ward secretary Mallela Venkata Ramana Murthy, his wife Sampurna, Madhavi and others, were arrested on July 17 and produced before a court on July 18. Nine people have been named in the case, which has been registered under Sections 331(6), 79, 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Public anger intensified after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Saturday. The TDP subsequently suspended Murthy from the party.

In a parallel development, the Guntur district police initiated departmental action against Nagarampalem Circle Inspector Y. Satyanarayana after a preliminary inquiry found lapses in responding promptly to the woman's complaint. SP Jindal said negligence in crimes against women "will not be tolerated" and directed officers to handle such complaints with sensitivity and take immediate legal action.

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Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described the incident as "deeply disturbing" and said the humiliation of any woman was unacceptable. He asserted that "no one will receive protection because of political affiliation." IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also condemned the incident, reiterating the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards crimes against women.

Local TDP MLA Galla Madhavi said she would extend all possible support to the victim's family and maintained that police had acted promptly.

The YSRCP, however, alleged that Murthy was closely associated with the MLA and accused the ruling party of initially trying to shield those involved while questioning the government's commitment to women's safety. The TDP rejected the allegations, citing the arrests, Murthy's suspension and action against the police officer as proof that no political protection was extended.