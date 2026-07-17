Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Wife Shares Live Location With Lover, Kills Husband During Temple Visit With Her

Ai image | Grok

Chitoor: Another incident of a woman killing her husband with the help of her lover has come to light. A young woman from Andhra Pradesh's Chitoor and her alleged lover were arrested for killing her husband. Digital evidence, CCTV footage and technical analysis helped crack the case within hours.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ramesh, a resident of Sulagiri in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, who married 19-year-old Hasini of Shantipuram about two years ago, according to NDTV report.

Alleged affair and murder plot

The couple had a young daughter, and Ramesh worked for a private company in Hosur. While the marriage appeared normal to relatives, police allege Hasini had continued a relationship with her childhood friend, 20-year-old Yugandhar, after marriage, and the two decided to kill Ramesh.

Read Also Andhra Pradesh Gets 100 More MBBS Seats As NMC Approves Expansion At Kadapa & Nellore Colleges

"Hasini convinced Ramesh to visit the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple atop Mallappa Konda in Gudupalle mandal on Tuesday. As the couple travelled with their daughter, she allegedly kept sharing their live location with Yugandhar over the phone, helping the attackers track their movements," the police said.

Attack on temple route

According to the police, the murder plan unfolded near the third hairpin bend on the hill road, where it is suspected that Hasini deliberately dropped her handbag, signalling Ramesh to stop his motorcycle when Yugandhar and his associates allegedly emerged from hiding, chased Ramesh into a nearby forest for nearly 100 metres and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.

Police suspect that the killing took place while the couple's daughter was nearby. CCTV footage from the temple route revealed the crime, as it was captured that while Ramesh rode to the temple with his wife, the woman was later seen leaving the area on the deceased's motorcycle with two other men.

Arrests and further probe

Police then analysed mobile phone records, location data and other technical evidence, which led them to Ramesh's body and the accused.

Police have arrested the wife, her alleged lover, and two other accomplices. Police are also probing claims by villagers that Hasini was a minor and studying in Class 9 when she married Ramesh, which could lead to separate proceedings under child marriage laws if confirmed.